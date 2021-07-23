Bethel adds new major in growing field

The Institutional Actions Council of the Higher Learning Commission (HLC), Bethel’s accrediting body, has approved the college’s application to begin a Bachelor of Science in software development, set to start in August 2022.

“The major is the natural outgrowth of a history of effective computer science education at Bethel,” said Robert Milliman, Ph.D., vice president for academic affairs and dean of faculty.

The program was developed by Bethel faculty, consulting with a group of alumni experts in computer-related fields.

“The new software development major will prepare students for careers in [an area] that is experiencing phenomenal growth in the region and throughout the nation,” Milliman continued.

“The Bethel degree will give students a competitive advantage that comes from a liberal arts education.”

“Our new program is the product of more than two years of planning and careful review of the needs and interests of students as well as of employment and educational opportunities that our program could provide,” said Dwight Krehbiel, Ph.D., Bethel professor emeritus of psychology and current director of the software development program.

“The program will offer a major designed to provide the skills needed for entry into a job market that is projected both in Kansas and nationally to grow by more than 20% over a 10-year period,” he added.

“During this period, salaries are also expected to grow so that software developers will be among the best-paid professionals in computer and information technology.”

The software development major will include courses in graphical user interfaces, web app development and programming languages, along with software design and development.

There will also be a minor for those students looking to acquire software skills applicable to their major, and a graduate school track to prepare those who want to pursue advanced study in computer science.

Bethel is a four-year liberal arts college founded in 1887 and is the oldest Mennonite college in North America.