Beachy to give senior piano recital

Emma Beachy will give her senior piano recital Sunday, April 3, at 4 p.m. in the Ad Building chapel, featuring works by J.S. Bach, Haydn, Brahms, Ginastera, Duke Ellington and Jimmy McHugh.

Beachy, Kalona, Iowa, will graduate this year with degrees in music and history.

She is a student of Christina Liu, D.M.A.

On her program are “Chromatic Fantasia and Fugue in D minor, BWV 903” by Johann Sebastian Bach; “Variations in F minor, Hob. XVII:6” by Franz Joseph Haydn; “3 Intermezzi, Op. 117” (1 and 3) by Johannes Brahms; the fourth movement from Piano Sonata No. 1, Op. 22 by Alberto Ginastera; “Mood Indigo” by Duke Ellington and Barney Bigard; and “Let’s Get Lost” by Jimmy McHugh.

Bethel music faculty member Brad Shores and freshman John Koontz will join Beachy for the final piece, on drums and bass respectively.

At Bethel, Beachy is a member of and accompanist for the Bethel College Concert Choir, and plays piano with the Bethel College Jazz Ensemble.

The recital is free and open to the public.

