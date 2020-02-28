Bassoonist to share knowledge on musician health, join orchestra concert

Dr. Thea Groth will lead a master class, open to the public, on injury prevention in instrumental musicians, Thurs., March 5, at 11 a.m. in Krehbiel Auditorium.

The Bethel College Philharmonia Orchestra welcomes this special guest to campus, the second visitor to come to campus this semester thanks to the Bethel College Women’s Association’s Carolyn Schultz Lecture Endowment.

Thea Groth, D.M.A., a bassoonist and adjunct professor of music at Luther College in Decorah, Iowa.

Groth's March 5 program is aimed at music students, music teachers and anyone interested in learning about musicians’ performance-related injuries and how to prevent them.

The next evening, March 6, she will perform with the Philharmonia Orchestra in a 7:30 p.m. concert in Memorial Hall.

The concert is free and open to the public, with a freewill offering taken to support instrumental study and performance at Bethel.

Adam V. Fontana, D.M.A., Bethel director of instrumental music, conducts the Philharmonia.

Groth is a bassoonist, educator and clinician based in Northfield, Minn. She has her bachelor’s and doctoral degrees in music from the Hartt School at the University of Hartford (Conn.), and a master’s degree in music from the Manhattan School of Music.

Early in her career, Groth discovered a passion for musician health and wellness. While doing her doctoral work, she studied performance-related injuries in instrumental musicians, which became the basis of her dissertation, “Musician’s Maintenance: A Scientific Approach to Healthy Practice Techniques for Optimal Performance.”

Groth regularly lectures and leads workshops on musician injury awareness and prevention.

As a performer, Groth has played on stages throughout the United States, Canada and Brazil. Currently principal bassoonist for the Mankato (Minn.) Symphony Orchestra, Groth is a former member of Ensemble 212, the Hudson Valley Chamber Winds and a founding member of Chione Quintet.

She has made numerous freelance appearances with Greater Bridgeport Symphony, Amore Opera, Savannah Philharmonic and the Greater Newburgh, Bergen, St. Cloud and South Dakota Symphony Orchestras. She has recorded with the Hartt School Wind Ensemble, and with trombone soloist Joseph Alessi of the New York Philharmonic on Passaggi, released on the Naxos Wind Band Classics label.

