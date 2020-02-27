Basketball athletes take top conference honors

When the KCAC recently announced the recipients of the 2019-20 All-KCAC basketball awards, Bethel claimed the Defensive Player of the Year for both men and women.

Abby Schmidt, junior from Newton, earned the award for the second straight year, and also takes her place on the All-KCAC 1st Team as well as headlining the KCAC All-Defensive Team.

Sophomore Jaylon Scott, Allen, Texas, follows up his Freshman of the Year designation in 2018-19. He was named to the All-KCAC 2nd Team and leads the KCAC All-Defensive Team.

Schmidt, a 6'3" center, led the nation in rebounding, with 421 total boards, establishing new program and KCAC records. She also swatted 98 blocks, again leading the nation while setting a new Bethel women’s record, and finished on 63.6% of her shots, setting yet another program record.

Scott, a 6'5" forward, finished the regular season leading the NAIA with 359 rebounds, a new program standard, and swiped 62 steals to lead the conference.

The KCAC athletic accolades for Schmidt and Scott follow both being named to the CoSIDA Academic All-District® First Team for their respective programs.

College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) members nominate and vote on the student-athletes being recognized for both athletic and academic achievements.

CoSIDA’s NAIA division had a total of 21 student-athletes on the team this season, separated geographically into four regions. Schmidt and Scott were the only players hailing from the KCAC.

Schmidt, a business administration major, broke 12 different records this season, none larger than on Feb. 15, when she became the first Thresher (male or female) to collect 1,000 points and 1,000 rebounds in a career at Bethel.

She finished on top of the NAIA DII in rebounds, blocked shots and field-goal percentage, and led a Bethel women’s team that caught fire at the end of the season, winning their last five games and clinching a post-season berth.

Schmidt joins 2019 graduate Riley Schmieder as the only repeat winners of the Academic All-District® First Team award in Bethel women's basketball history.

Scott, who is also majoring in business administration, finished on top of the NAIA DII in and KCAC in rebounds, and the KCAC in steals. He helped lead the Threshers to one of their most successful seasons in years and a post-season berth.

Scott is the first men's basketball student-athlete at Bethel to win the Academic All-District® First Team award since Jacob Miller in 2016-17.

Both Scott and Schmidt now hope to become the first CoSIDA Academic All-America® selection in the history of their respective programs. The official announcement will be made in early March.

CoSIDA began the Academic All-America® program in 1952, and since then has honored thousands of student-athletes from numerous sports across all divisions.

Several other Bethel basketball players earned KCAC honors announced this week as well.

Garrett White, senior from San Antonio, Texas, found a home on the All-KCAC 3rd Team, while Poe Bryant, senior from Edmond, Okla., was selected All-KCAC Honorable Mention.

White, a 6'3" guard, was the leading scorer for the Threshers this season and finished in the KCAC Top 10 in three-pointers, with 66, and steals, with 55. He posted career highs in almost all major statistical categories.

Post player Bryant, a 6'5" forward, has become one of Bethel men’s basketball’s most tenured players ever, with 112 games played. He joined the program Top 10 in career rebounding and also posted career highs in most major statistical categories.

For the women, Brielle Hampton, freshman from Princeton, Texas, was named to the All-KCAC Honorable Mention list and the All-KCAC Freshman Team.

The 5'8" guard wrapped up her first season at Bethel by leading the Threshers with 30 three-pointers and finishing second in scoring, with 326 points.

