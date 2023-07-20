Athletic director will leave Bethel to take VP position

After nine years at Bethel College, the last six of them as athletic director, Tony Hoops has resigned to take a position as vice president of athletics at Northwestern College, Orange City, Iowa.

“It is with great sorrow and deep appreciation to the entire Bethel community that I announce my resignation,” Hoops said. “Bethel has transformed my life as a student, athlete, coach and athletic director.

“The past nine years of my life at Bethel have been the most fulfilling time of my entire career. Our family has grown up at Bethel and we could not have asked for a better place to call home.”

“I am grateful for Tony’s contributions to the long-term excellence of Bethel College athletics,” said Bethel President Jon C. Gering. “He has been an excellent advocate, leader and partner for the college and the community. I wish him and his family the best of success as they transition into their new lives at Northwestern College.”

Hoops is a 2005 Bethel graduate in health management and K-12 health and physical education and has an M.S. in school leadership from Baker University.

Following graduation from Bethel, Hoops was a health and PE teacher and head boys basketball coach and golf coach at Herington (Kan.) High School, 2006-10, followed by three years as a middle and high school health and PE teacher and head boys basketball coach at Halstead (Kan.) High School, 2011-14.

Hoops returned to his alma mater in 2014 as head men’s basketball coach, serving for four seasons, through 2018. He assumed the position of athletic director in 2017.

Hoops’ tenure at Bethel has been distinguished by numerous accomplishments, including successful capital projects and athletic achievements.

Those years saw completion of the new locker room facility with clubhouse and suites in Thresher Stadium; clubhouses for both Ward Tennis Center and Allen Wedel Field (softball) as well as the addition of a press box, lights and Daktronics scoreboard for softball; and major additions and renovations to Thresher Gym, Thresher Stadium and Schmidt Track.

Under Hoops’ leadership, the Threshers had National Tournament-qualifying teams in men’s basketball (three), competitive cheer (two), women’s basketball and football.

Thresher football finished their season as KCAC champion or co-champion for the past three years, 2020-22.

The men’s basketball team made three straight National Tournament appearances, 2021-23. At the end of the 2020-21 season, the Threshers went to the NAIA Round of 16 for the first time in program history after winning the regional title.

Also in 2020-21, women’s basketball qualified for the NAIA National Tournament for the first time ever.

“The unprecedented success we experienced is something I never could have imagined.,” Hoops said. “I was blessed to hire a tremendous staff who bought into me as a young leader for which I am incredibly grateful.”

In Hoops’ six years as AD, three sports were added: dance (2020), women’s flag football (2022) and women’s golf (2023).

Hoops was responsible for creating and implementing the Threshpys, a nationally recognized, end-of-year all-sport awards show for Bethel student-athletes and supporters.

Ever since 2018, and including this year, Thresher Athletics has been named an NAIA Champions of Character Gold-Star Institution, an award based on service, and academic and athletic excellence.

Bethel has seen a growing number of KCAC and NAIA Scholar-Athletes each of the past six years. Perhaps most impressively, the Bethel graduating class of 2023 included a record-breaking number of student-athletes.

“Our mission [has been] to create life-changing experiences for our student-athletes,” Hoops said. “Our staff embraced this in everything they did by passionately caring for each athlete.

“This care led to model programs being created that competed for championships and graduated young men and women who will continue to impact the world.”

Hoops created the Student Athlete Leadership Team (SALT) at Bethel, and served in leadership roles himself in the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference, including KCAC Executive Council, 2019-present, and KCAC Governing Council chair, 2020-22.

He was named KCAC Athletic Director of the Year in 2020-21.

Hoops’ passion for establishing a new culture in the athletic department was molded during his time as a student and coach at Bethel.

He played basketball at Bethel from 2001-05 and was an NAIA Scholar-Athlete in 2005 and KCAC Academic All-Conference player in 2003, 2004 and 2005. He was a member of the 2002-03 KCAC championship team and played in the 2003 NAIA National Tournament, the first in Bethel’s history.

When asked about his love for Bethel, Hoops said, “The people of Bethel are what makes this place so special. The alums, staff, student-athletes and community are who motivated me every day to make Bethel athletics the best version it could be.

“From the bottom of my heart, thank you for supporting me and my family. We gave everything we had to this place and I look forward to following the continued success now as an alum.”

Hoops’ last day on campus will be Aug. 15.

A nationwide search for a new athletic director will begin immediately.

