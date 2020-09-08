Alumni gift for endowed chair to help build major

A major gift from two Bethel alumni is meant to get the college closer to a major in economics.

Lois M. Reimer (Class of 1960) and Richard D. Reimer (Class of 1957) of North Newton made the gift as part of the academic program enhancement piece of the college’s Engage the Future capital campaign, said Brad Kohlman, Bethel vice president for institutional advancement.

“The Reimers’ gift is a significant boost to the academic program component of the Engage the Future campaign,” Kohlman said. “Their support will positively impact Bethel students for generations.”

“Bethel College will now be further empowered to offer opportunities to educate a greater number of students who will engage our constantly changing society, specifically in the field of economics, through critical thinking, peace and justice,” said Robert Milliman, Ph.D., vice president for academic affairs and dean of faculty.

“The focus of our work is the education of students, students who will produce a better world for all people, both now and in the future. This donation will play a vital role in that mission.”

