2023 mural pays homage to Bethel’s sports culture, diversity

Arthur Mahrer’s addition to the Haury Hall mural on behalf of the Class of 2023 depicts “#1 Thresher sports fan” Loren Reusser along with a female basketball player.

Mahrer was the latest Bethel student to spend a long time staring at the north wall of one of the campus buildings.

It was for a good reason – to create the fifth installment on the mural born in 2019 from an idea of Lil Padro, Class of 2019.

“I felt that a mural is something that could last and be a symbol of the senior class,” Padro said at the time.

Class of 2019 member Jesus “Chuy” Alba painted the first piece of the mural in 2019, followed by Blayne Stump and Katrina Heinrichs (2020); Adam Kroeker (2021); and Capri Bisom (2022).

The Student Government Association (SGA), Office of Student Life and Bethel College Alumni Association provide funding for the mural. Anyone from those groups, faculty from the Department of Visual Arts and Design, and any member of the current graduating class can make suggestions for the design.

Mahrer was the first non-art major to add to the mural, although he originally planned to do a minor in art along with his business major.

He ultimately dropped the minor, but had a number of art classes, including painting and drawing, under his belt, and was nominated to do the mural by Rachel Epp Buller, professor of visual arts and design.

“Outside of Bethel, I have always had a passion for art,” Mahrer says. “While in high school in Ghana, one of my electives was Visual Arts, [and while] I did not pursue art academically at Bethel, I maintained my passion for drawing in my own personal time, using the skills I had learned from Dr. Epp Buller’s courses.”

A poll sent to students from SGA at the end of the school year brought in the suggestion to include Reusser in the 2023 design.

“I wanted to draw in a way which felt natural to my limitations, in a cartoonish, illustration style, not too complex but with a decent level of play,” Mahrer says. “Therefore, I already knew that I wanted to paint human figures.

“I started sketching out a scene on my tablet using a digital drawing and painting tool. I showed Loren my digital sketches about a week before I set out to paint the wall. He gave me his verbal consent, and I proceeded with the mural.

“I wanted to represent Bethel’s sports culture and provide an homage to Loren’s positive impact on Bethel’s athletic performances in recent years.”

Despite his years of experience in the painting medium, this was Mahrer’s first mural and the largest work he had ever done. “Nevertheless, my experience with canvas paintings helped me in this process,” he says.

He broke the project into smaller tasks: a base layer of white paint; drawing the figures with charcoal pencil, which allowed him to erase and change things he didn’t like; creating the background design; painting thick black lines for the contours of the figures; and so on – a process that took about a month.

“While this is not a complex piece to decipher,” Mahrer says, “I think people will notice the playfulness of the imagery. Maybe they might have a nice laugh when walking to class on a gloomy day.

“[Besides] attempting to glorify Loren’s role in the Threshers’ successful sporting culture, this year’s mural also comments on Bethel’s impressive diversity given the relatively small size of its student population.”

Bethel is a four-year liberal arts college founded in 1887 and is the oldest Mennonite college in North America. Known for academic excellence, Bethel ranks at #14 in the Washington Monthly list of “Best Bachelor’s Colleges,” and #24 in the U.S. News & World Report rankings of “Best Regional Colleges Midwest,” both for 2022-23. Bethel was the first Kansas college or university to be named a Truth, Racial Healing and Transformation (TRHT) Campus Center. For more information, see www.bethelks.edu