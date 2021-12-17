2022 Neuf Memorial Run returns in person for one final go

After moving virtual in 2021, the Neuf Memorial Run returns to an in-person event on the Bethel College campus, Jan. 8, 2022.

The 9K and 2-mile walk/run honors the memory of Russ Neufeld, a long-time Kansas resident who died Jan. 21, 2017, after an 18-month fight with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

The event raises money for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society and the Russ Neufeld Memorial Scholarship at Hesston College. Over the first four years of the Neuf Memorial Run, the race has raised more than $50,000 from race proceeds and donations.

Staging will take place in Memorial Hall on the campus of Bethel College, and the race will start at 10 a.m. outside Mojo’s Coffee Shop (300 E. 27th St., North Newton).

The Neuf early entry fee deadline has passed, but online registration at runtheneuf.neuf.ca is available until midnight on Jan. 6 at $35 for the 2-mile and $45 for the 9K. You can also register on-site on race day for $40/$50. Race-day registration closes 15 minutes before the race.

The race can also be run virtually from anywhere.

All registered runners receive a timing bib from Timer Guys, a commemorative stainless steel Neuf pint glass and post-race refreshments from Crust & Crumb of Newton, which include coffee, hot chocolate and a croissant. Prizes will be awarded to the top three male and female finishers.

In addition to the speed awards, other prize categories for the virtual and in-person event are: Best Costume; Most Creative Place to Run; Most Creative Time to Run; Best Beard (real or otherwise); Best Kilt; Best Display of Neuf Branding; Bravest Running Outfit; Best “Spread the Love” Message; and Best Family/Group Themed Costume.

The race celebrates community as Neufeld described it in his final Facebook post.

“Take all this love you have and share it,” he wrote. “It only multiplies and there are so many who could use it … just spread the love folks – it’s the only thing in this world that endures.”

The January run and the 9K distance are as unique as Neufeld. A transplanted Canadian, he relished the cold weather. Neuf – “nine” in French – was a nickname for Neufeld, and his car’s stick shift handle was a 9-ball.

After his death, Neufeld’s family and friends organized the race as a fundraiser and memorial to Neufeld to be held on the Saturday in January closest to the 9th. The 2022 race, the 5th, will be the final Run the Neuf event.

Visit runtheneuf.neuf.ca for more information and to register for the in-person or virtual run. Run the Neuf!