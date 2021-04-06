2021 URICA Symposium can be viewed worldwide in virtual format

After being canceled in 2020, Bethel’s undergraduate research symposium returns April 9 by way of the web.

The URICA Symposium (for Undergraduate Research, Internships and Creative Activity) showcases the creative – and hard – work of Bethel students throughout the year.

This year’s symposium is a virtual, asynchronous format, with individual presentation videos on a variety of topics that can be accessed by anyone, at any time, starting April 9.

The URICA Symposium link is https://www.bethelks.edu/academics/convocation-lectures/urica-symposium

In this format, the results of Bethel students’ research have the potential to reach a much wider audience, and be viewed by those who normally could not attend in person, including students’ family members, potential employers and graduate school representatives.

Pre-recorded presentations that can be viewed starting April 9 are:

• Emma Beachy, junior from Kalona, Iowa – “A Wagner Encore: Daniel Barenboim, Holocaust Symbols and Israeli Identity”

• Ivy Bringer, senior from Argonia, Kan. – “Contraception Education Among the Homeless”

• Paige Collins, senior from Wichita – “Exposure to Cigarette Smoke During Childhood”

• Caleb Gaede, senior from Klamath Falls, Ore. – “Depression and Diabetes”

• Srijan Kalva and Vybhavi Kotireddy – “Reasons given by students for participation in sports, in spite of dangers such as concussions”

• Samantha Karten, senior from Wichita – “Human Breast Milk Compared to Donated Human Breast Milk in Premature Infants”

• Josh Kennell, sophomore from Newton, and Miki Harkins, junior from Wichita – “Protective Behaviors Against COVID-19”

• Adam Kroeker, senior from Augusta, Kan. – “Requiem Aeternam” (URICA Summer Research Grant honors presentation)

• Jordan Melugin-Abla, senior from Wichita – “Biases in Prenatal Health”

• Madeline Nachtigal, senior from Lawrence, Kan. – “An Examination of Mastery Motivation and Attachment Style in Preschool-Aged Children” (URICA Summer Research Grant honors presentation)

• Kadi Relph, senior from Lindsborg, Kan. – “Integration of Bedside Shift Report Among Nursing Staff on Medical and Surgical Units”

• Wynter Rentas, senior from Wichita – “Bacterial Load When S. aureus, P. aeruginosa and E. faecalis are Exposed to Dog Saliva” (URICA Summer Research Grant honors presentation)

• Merrick Schmitz, senior from Wichita – “ICU Delirium”

• Adam Sigwing, senior from Halstead – “Exploring positive vs. negative feedback mechanisms in maintaining prairie biodiversity”

• Autumn Strecker, senior from Goessel – “Managing Foot Complications in the Diabetic Homeless Population”

• Renee Thompson, senior from Wichita – “Childhood Obesity”

• Rebekah Tonn, senior from Newton – “Sleep Education for College Students”

• Elizabeth Tran, senior from North Newton – “The Effects of Evidence-Based Education Interventions on Children’s Immunization Pain”

• Alayna Wallace, senior from McPherson – “An Analysis of the Influence of the Dental Provider-Patient Interactions on the Patient's Dental Anxiety, Satisfaction, and Retention” (URICA Summer Research Grant honors presentation)

• Payton Walters, senior from Highlands Ranch, Colo. – “The effectiveness of non-hormonal methods such as SDM, the cost of implementation, the cost to patients and the nurse’s role in education”

